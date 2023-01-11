Most of those expecting to cut back on fertiliser plan on doing so by 10% or less. \ Philip Doyle

Nearly half of almost 2,000 farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal are planning on keeping their 2023 fertiliser use at 2022 levels, while another 44% are expecting to cut back.

Of those who plan to cut back, most are planning a reduction of 10% or less on their 2022 applications. However, more than a quarter of those planning on reducing fertiliser want to keep an even tighter rein on it, cutting back on use by over 21% on 2022.

Sheep farmers are expecting to cut back more than farmers in any other sector.

Over half of sheep farmers are planning on reducing fertiliser use.

Some 11% of the tillage farmers who participated reported to be getting ready to increase fertiliser use, as did 8% of the dairy farmers. Most of these farmers are expecting to only marginally increase application rates.

Department of Agriculture figures released in December 2022 put nitrogen sales down around 20% on the previous year, suggesting that farmers who plan to keep fertiliser usage at the same level as last year will still be spreading a good deal less than they did in 2021.

In December, the Irish Farmers Journal also revealed that Ireland is currently exceeding its target to reduce nitrogen use to 350,000t of artificial nitrogen by 2025.

Department of Agriculture figures show that tonnes of artificial nitrogen sold fell by 14% from 2020-21 to 343,193t in 2021-22, putting Irish farmers on track to meet its target.