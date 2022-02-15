IFA members protested outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan from early Monday morning. \ Andy Gibson

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) protests outside Dunnes Stores in counties Monaghan and Cork have now ceased, as the retailer has agreed to talks, the IFA has said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan has stated that the agreement had been reached after a call was received by the IFA this morning, as protests were ongoing.

“Following a call from Dunnes Stores this morning, we have agreed to meet this afternoon to discuss what is needed to restore the viability of producers,” said Cullinan.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, former IFA poultry chair Andy Boylan, speaking from Dunnes Stores in Monaghan, said that the protests had achieved their aim of pressuring Dunnes Stores into talks with farmers.

The retailer’s agreement was “the first step” towards improving farmer incomes, but the IFA would have to take the management of Dunnes Stores on a “very steep learning curve” Boylan said.

“We came here with one demand – to get Dunnes Stores to sit down for talks. This is only the first step for farmers and there is still a job of work to get done," he claimed.

‘Meaningful’ talks

The IFA has said that its representatives will meet with Dunnes Stores on the basis that meaningful conversations are to be had.

The focus of these talks will remain on the failure of the retailer to recognise increased production costs on supermarket shelves, the IFA said.

“We cannot survive at current prices. Farmers are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg,” poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam reiterated as the protests were wound up.

“Pig farmers are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other,” added pig committee chair Roy Gallie.

The Irish Farmers Journal has contacted Dunnes Stores for comment.