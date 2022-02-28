Minister Charlie McConalogue wants to hear from farmers about any unfair trading practices they observe with processors and retailers. / Houston Green

Farmers are invited to raise unfair trading practice (UTP) issues they’ve witnessed or experienced with processors and retailers in a new online survey announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Monday.

The survey will explore whether the buyers that farmers supply are treating them fairly and lawfully in compliance with the UTP regulations.

Minister McConalogue said: “This survey represents a valuable opportunity for farmers and fishers to engage with the enforcement authority (EA) in a meaningful manner and I strongly encourage all primary producers to take the five or six minutes to complete the survey.

“The survey results will be processed anonymously by an independent market research company and I look forward to receiving the findings ahead of the inaugural EA conference in early May 2022.”

The survey can be completed at UTP: Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority and will remain open until 15 March 2022.

Establish

It’s hoped the online survey will establish awareness among farmers of the UTP regulations and of the EA and its functions, create understanding of the protections afforded to farmers under the UTP regulations and the extent to which UTPs affect suppliers and the factors which influence them in deciding whether or not to make a complaint.

The findings, along with the report of a separate survey involving supplier businesses, will provide a strong evidence base for the EA to target its resources more optimally on issues highlighted in the surveys.

Regulations

The regulations prohibit 16 UTPs. These include 10 black UTPs which are prohibited in all circumstances and a further six grey UTPs, which are prohibited unless the parties agree clearly and unambiguously beforehand.

The 10 black UTPs include farmers receiving payment later than 30 days for perishable agricultural and food product, payment later than 60 days for other agricultural and food products, short-notice cancellations of perishable agricultural and food products, unilateral contract changes by the buyer and payment not related to a specific transaction, risk of loss and deterioration transferred to the supplier.

They also include refusal of written confirmation of a supply agreement by the buyer, despite request of the farmer, misuse of trade secrets by the buyer, commercial retaliation by the buyer and the transferring of the costs of examining customer complaints to the farmer.

The six grey UTPs include the buyer returns unsold products to the farmer without paying for those unsold products, payment by the farmer for stocking, display and listing, payment by the farmer for promotion, payment by the farmer for marketing, payment by the supplier for advertising and payment by the supplier for staff of the buyer and fitting out premises.

Protection

The UTP regulations afford protection for any supplier of agricultural and food products with a turnover of up to €350m subject to the supplier’s turnover being lower than the buyer’s turnover within stated categories.

They have been applicable since 1 July 2021 to farmer and buyer agreements established since 28 April 2021 and, from 28 April 2022, all supply agreements, including those that were in place before 28 April 2021, must be in compliance with the regulations.

The EA has established a website, www.utp.gov.ie, which contains useful resource materials and contact details including how farmers can make a complaint.

