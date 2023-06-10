Farmers in the south and east are turning to silage and concentrate supplementation to manage grass supplies as the dry spell continues.

Met Éireann reported that seven of its weather stations recorded the warmest May on record and noted that the last time Ireland experienced the current conditions was in 2018, the year of the serious fodder crisis.

Waterford Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) county chair John Heffernan told the Irish Farmers Journal that farmers in his county have seen a drop-off in grass growth over the last few days.

“Easterly winds have had a big impact on growing conditions, soil is starting to dry out and the ground is becoming quite hard.

"Soon, it will be too dry to get slurry and fertiliser out on fields. Concern is turning to grass supply and farmers are looking at supplementing grass with meal,” he said.

We’re looking at silage ground that’s been cut for three weeks with no regrowth

“Teagasc hosted a farm walk in Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, on 8 June - the farmers there told us that silage reserves are very low and increasing meal is the first action to stretch grass. Some farmers are feeding up to 6kg of meal to manage grass supplies.

“A possible option for farmers looking to supplement diets could be the use of palm kernel. If the weather breaks and rain comes soon, we should be fine, but things could get serious if the drought continues.”

No regrowth

Wexford IFA county chair Jer O’Mahony said: “There’s a huge deficiency in grass growth, especially over the last two weeks. We’re looking at silage ground that’s been cut for three weeks with no regrowth. If this continues, we will be in serious trouble."

On cereal crops, he added: “The earlier crops are looking really well, but crops sown later are struggling. T1 spray went out on Monday. Dairy farmers are seeing a drop in milk supply which could show big losses

"Older crops can withstand the dry conditions, but I won’t be expecting high yields from later crops.

“We have seen several alerts from Uisce Éireann to be mindful of water usage. The pressure is coming from all directions.

"Farmers are grazing silage ground margins, strip grazing cattle and only half grazing paddocks in an attempt to conserve grass.”

Hoping for rain

Cork central IFA county chair Conor O’Leary said that farmers in his county are hoping for rain, as ground is very dry.

“We saw land dry up from 10 May, it has never dried up so quickly. We had good grass growth up until last week, but now we’re noticing that grass regrowth isn’t coming.

“The silage crops bulked up very fast and we had the best harvest in years with the good weather window, but managing grass supplies now is a worry.

Farmers are looking to meal to supplement feeding.

"Farmers are feeding up to 6kg of meal, in addition to silage, if farmers have it. The wet spring meant farmers had to use up silage reserves. “Dairy farmers are seeing a drop in milk supply which could show big losses. There is talk of farmers turning to palm kernel and soya hulls to boost milk production.”

Ration sales

The farmer views echo the commentary from merchants and feed mills this week, with reports of ration sales for May being up by 15% to 20% year on year.

The hike is being driven by dairy farmers over the last two weeks, with farmers struggling to keep grass in front of cows.