Teagasc held a very successful open day this week at the environmental research centre in Johnstown Castle. In part it was due to the simplicity of the message being communicated to farmers by researchers and advisers. As a result, the level of farmer engagement was high, as measured by the quality and quantity of questions that followed each presentation.

It is encouraging to see the science around some of the relatively recent technologies proving to be robust and farmer confidence in these technologies growing. There was generally widespread acceptance among farmers that using protected urea over the course of the grass-growing season reduces fertiliser costs and emissions without negatively affecting annual grass growth.