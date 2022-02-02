Communication seems to have broken down on this ban.

Farmers are up in arms this week as local authorities have revoked permits to burn green waste on farms in recent days.

They have issued advice to farmers not to burn wood, trees, tree trimmings, leaves and brush.

The actions come as a derogation, which has been granted each year since 2009, was not carried over for 2022.

The ban came into effect on 1 January 2022 and the decision not to renew this derogation failed to go through the proper communication channels, as local authorities continued to issue permits to burn and farmers remained unaware of the decision until permits were withdrawn last week.

We’re continuing to talk with the DECC. They now understand the severity of the withdrawal of the derogation

The Department for the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) has responsibility for this area and is now liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which is said to be looking at alternatives.

The IFA is advising farmers not to burn until the issue is resolved, as farmers could face penalties to their basic payment.

Paul O’Brien of the IFA’s environment and rural affairs committee stated: “We’re continuing to talk with the DECC. They now understand the severity of the withdrawal of the derogation. We’re working with them to find a satisfactory outcome.

“This was a practice that had become customary on farms. This was done in an open, honest and transparent manner. We believe this practice should be allowed to continue.”

Tipperary councillor Michael Fitzgerald stated: “I don’t know if there was any consultation with the farming organisations, but there was certainly no consultation with the environment section of Tipperary County Council.”

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Councillor Willie Aird of Laois County Council, who is a dairy farmer, stated: “I’m asking for the derogation to be granted until 1 March to give an opportunity to all the people who have gathered bushes and did not know that this was coming.

“After this, the farming bodies and any interested parties should sit down and find solutions for next year.”

Many have criticised the decision, as alternatives would be to drive to local landfills or mulch and dispose of product, which would also result in carbon emissions.

The DECC had not returned a response on the issue at the time of going to print.