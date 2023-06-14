“Chasing the fodder deficit” must be the priority for livestock farmers this summer, according to Joe Patton of Teagasc.

Patton admitted that the low level of fodder stocks on farms was a “major concern”, but he stressed that there was plenty of time to turn matters around.

It is estimated that the fodder surplus before the drought was 20% but this has now been reduced to 5% or under.

“Silage stocks are behind where we’d want them to be, and some farmers have no reserves. So, there is a bit of work to do to correct the situation,” Patton said. He urged farmers to complete a fodder budget and to get fertiliser out to take advantage of the rain forecast over the next week.

Meanwhile, silage is generally making €40-50 a bale this week.

One farmer in Co Carlow is asking €48/bale for silage. He told the Irish Farmers Journal that between contractor charges and land rental, his costs were around €40 a bale.

Round bales of hay are making €30-40, with small squares costing €3-4 per bale.

However, one farmer in New Ross, Co Wexford, is advertising “cattle or cow-type” round bales for €20/bale.