Despite two potential hurdles in the way of a targeted cull of badgers in bovine TB hotspots, it is vital that planning continues apace over the coming weeks to be ready to start a cull in 2023, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown has said.
Speaking at the first of six information events organised by the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP) at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus on Monday, Brown asked for full farmer buy-in, to include signing up for new levies to help pay for a cull.
