The IFA and Technological University Dublin (TUD) have launched a farm crime survey, the first of its kind in Ireland.

The study focuses on the experiences and attitudes of Irish farmers towards farm crime, the criminal justice responses to it and the crime prevention measures for it.

Author of the survey and criminology lecturer at TUD Nicola Hughes said: “It’s looking specifically at farming communities. We are asking about their experiences of crime, what type of crime – in other words, what was stolen or what was taken.”

The 15-minute survey is completely anonymous, however, it will require farmers to state their county. IFA crime prevention executive Barry Carey said that he hopes to see several thousand surveys completed.

