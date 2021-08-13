During his tenure, Minister McConalogue has made it a priority to actively consult with farmers on the shape of the new CAP.

The Department of Agriculture held its third virtual town hall meeting on 12 August, as part of the ongoing public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

During his tenure, Minister McConalogue has made it a priority to actively consult with farmers on the shape of the new CAP, and the town hall meetings have been an integral part of the wider development process.

Across the three webinars, more than 1,000 people attended and the Department has welcomed the strong engagement, especially the submissions and questions asked during the events.

The Department says it is very much in listening mode on these issues and urge farmers, farm representative organisations and stakeholders to make further written submissions ahead of the deadline on 27 August.

Further consultation

The Minister is also going to host further public consultations on the draft CAP plan and draft environmental report later in the year.

Written submissions regarding the public consultation can be made by emailing CAPStrategicPlan@Agriculture.gov.ie or by clicking here.