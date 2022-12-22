Farmers and everyone around them must look out for each other and seek help and support if feeling overwhelmed or experiencing poor mental health this Christmas, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Reminding the farming community of the importance of mental wellbeing, the minister said that Christmas is a time of year when some people can struggle more with their mental health.

"In addition to your GP, there are dedicated services and helplines available to both farmers and non-farmers who are experiencing poor mental health and finding it difficult to cope," he said.

Fatal incidents

To date this year, there have been 12 confirmed fatal incidents on farms in 2022.

While this is down on the average of 20 fatal incidents on farms over the last 10 years, it is still 12 farms, families and communities devastated by an irreversible loss, he said.

“Fatal and non-fatal incidents can be prevented by changes to our behaviours and practices.

"This must be a priority for the sector if we want to improve the social sustainability of agriculture. Now is a good time to review the year past and make plans for 2023. Safer farming must be central to those," he said.

The minister has urged all farmers to take time over the Christmas period to review their farm safety code of practice risk assessment. It is a useful tool to help identify where action needs to be taken to minimise the risk of an incident on the farm, he argued.

Disproportionate burden

Minister Heydon also reminded farmers of the need to take care of their physical health, saying: “Farmers experience a disproportionate burden of health problems such as cardiovascular disease, back pain and stress.

"Farmers care for the land, the crops, and the animals, but all too often overlook the most important element – their own health and wellbeing."

Minister Heydon concluded by saying that one of the best gifts that a farmer can give themselves and their family is a safe farm.

"As a New Year’s resolution, let’s not take chances when it comes to safety on the farm and prioritise health, safety and wellbeing in 2023," he said.