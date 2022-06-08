UK legislation to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol is on its way. The move brings nothing but negative consequences for farmers and the agri-food industry across the island of Ireland. It is inevitable that there will be a reaction from the EU should the UK government move to unilaterally breach international law by effectively tearing up the protocol.
The concern is the nature of this response and the impact it will have on both north-south and east-west trade, and potentially the flow of goods from Ireland into other EU markets.
