Despite inclement weather and challenging travel conditions a large crowd of over 150 farmers attended Tuesday night's Irish Farmers Journal CAP meeting held in conjunction with AIB and the Department of Agriculture. Pictured is Irish Farmers Journal interim editor Jack Kennedy along with Fran Morrin, David Buckley and John Muldowney, Department of Agriculture. \ Philip Doyle

Matthew Lang, sheep farmer, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

New entrant sheep farmer Matthew Lang said the hike in feed costs will influence his decisions on finishing lambs this year.

“The meal price at the minute is a killer. You have to try and get lambs away early. Talking to lads this year there are not as many early lambs, but in September when I’m selling there could be an awful pile of lambs.

“Do you keep lambs on to November and start feeding meal and get caught like this year? I don’t think you do. Or do you sell them in August as stores for €70 or €80 with no costs? Just clear the fields and build grass again.

“We’ll see; there is a lot of thought to go into it.”

Anthony Leonard, sucklers and sheep, Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

“We are gone away from CAP altogether; what it was originally set up to do. It was set up to subsidise food production – that’s what it should be doing.

“Yes, biodiversity and climate change are there, but that should be a separate pot of money altogether.

“What I see happening now is that food security is going to become a bigger issue. And because CAP is structured the way it is, will we be able to deal with it? Will the people be there to produce food? I don’t think they will. Young people are running away from farming.

“Every farmer needs to be looked after [under CAP]. There needs to be a split system. These men on marginal land rightfully need to be looked after. But they have to be looked after out of a different pot or a separate way from the men on good arable land or food security will suffer.”

Tommy Holmes, beef farmer, Ballina, Co Mayo.

“My main concern would be that farmers that are farming intensively are seeing their entitlements being pulled down. While farmers who are not farming their land to its full potential are getting more money. Who is keeping who? At the end of the day are we keeping them? We’re doing the work and we’re being cut. That’s my theory on the whole system. The cuts [to direct payments] are too deep. The farmers who are farming intensively should have been looked after, but they haven’t been. They are forgetting about the productive man all the time.”