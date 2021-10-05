The survey is part of a M.Sc. research project between Teagasc and University College Dublin.

Dairy and drystock farmers are being sought to take part in a study which aims to analyse farmers’ perceptions and attitudes towards forestry on farms.

A potential initiative mooted for the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is that every farm in the European Union should have 1ha of forest as either small woodlands, linear hedgerows, windbreaks, or individual trees.

The results of this study will be collated and analysed to aid policy decisions and will help create guidelines for policy makers.

Farmers who wish to take part in 10/15 minute survey should click here.

The study is part of a M.Sc. research project between Teagasc and University College Dublin (UCD), funded by the Walsh Scholarship Program.