An exclusive Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed that three in four farmers would vote for a farmers’ party in the next general election, if it were an option on the ballot paper.

The survey of 1,982 farmers found that there was overwhelming support across all sectors for such a party.

In all, 72% of respondents said they would be likely to vote for such a party, with 28% stating they would be highly likely to give a farmers’ party their first preference vote.

