The project is seeking farmers with high heat demand, such as those in the dairy, pig, poultry, mushroom, and horticulture sectors, to apply for the second phase.

Irish farmers are wanted to take part in an EU project aiming to increase the use of solar thermal energy (STE) on farms across the bloc.

STE involves converting radiant energy from the sun into heat, which can then be used to heat water.

The ICaRE4Farms project wants farmers with high heat demand, such as those in the dairy, pig, poultry, mushroom and horticulture sectors to apply, and aims to select 17 farmers.

Successful applicants will receive a free consultation, a 10% discount on hardware costs and an extended warranty for six years.

A typical STE system for 90-cow farm would cost €25,000, with a payback period of less than seven years.

For more information, contact the project’s Irish partners, the Northern and Western Regional Assembly website.