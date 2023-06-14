People need to be careful with their banking details, the IFA farm business chair warned.

Farm families have been warned to be extra vigilant with their data in the face of growing online scams.

IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh urged farmers to “double check that who they are dealing with or making payments to is who they say they are”.

“I know of an incident where fraudsters intercepted an email and managed to take €180,000 from a woman selling a property. People need to be careful with their banking details, especially IBANs and card details,” McDonagh warned.

Increase

“The latest data from An Garda Síochána shows an increase of 560% in the number of bank accounts taken over by fraudsters since before the pandemic,” she added.

The IFA farm business chair continued: “The number of phishing frauds, whereby a person is contacted by text, email or phone call and inadvertently reveals sensitive data has also increased by over 400% in the same period.”

“Scams have advanced to a new level – emails can be intercepted and personal details can be taken. As banks have pushed people down the online banking route, they need to take responsibility and prioritise people’s financial security. Security measures need to meet the level of fraudsters and more,” she said.