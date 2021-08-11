The Irish Farmers Journal understands that there is an individual purporting to be buying cattle and sheep on behalf of farmers at a number of marts at various locations around the country and using herd numbers that do not belong to the individual.

The Department of Agriculture advises that herd and flock numbers are issued for the purposes of disease control and do not infer ownership of lands or any animals tested or kept under that herd number.

When asked if there was an investigation into the individual, a Department of Agriculture spokesperson said: “The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine cannot comment on any ongoing or potential investigations”.

If your herd or flock number has been used without your permission to buy stock, you can contact us to tell your story in confidence. Email aforde@farmersjournal.ie