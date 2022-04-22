Farmers are being warned not to have white lights on the back of their tractors, known as work lamps or ploughing lamps, switched on while driving a tractor on public roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has advised tractor drivers that “plough lamps to the rear of the vehicle should not be used when travelling on public roads”.

“These lamps generally emit a white light to the rear of the vehicle to give extra visibility when working on the farm,” they warned, adding that it is illegal to have them switched on while on a public road.

FCI chief executive Michael Moroney said the body is encouraging all tractor users to make sure that plough lamps are never used when travelling on public roads.

“Amber flashing lights give adequate notice of slower vehicles to other road users,” he said.

Be 'mindful'

RSA chief executive Sam Waide asked tractor drivers to be “mindful of other drivers at lighting-up time and at night”.

These lights can confuse motorists into thinking that a vehicle is approaching, he said.

“In addition, work lamps are high power lamps which could temporarily blind other road users, which is a serious road safety concern.”

Only red and amber lights should appear on the rear of a vehicle when used on the road.