Mica in concrete blocks has resulted in some farm buildings on Jimmy Mooney's pig farm in Co Donegal cracking and crumbling. \ Jimmy Mooney

Farmers who have farm buildings affected by mica could be included in the mica redress scheme “overnight” if they come forward now, the chair of the mica action group, Eamonn Jackson, has said.

The current redress scheme is only open to houses and excludes farms, businesses and public buildings.

Jackson is looking to gather photographic evidence from mica-affected farmers ahead of a meeting with MEPs in March.

There are hundreds of farmers with affected farm buildings

“There are farmers who have sheds cracking and don’t know what to do because they aren’t currently eligible for the scheme.

“There’s a lot in it for farmers to benefit from, if one or two come forward, I can help them get redress,” he said.

“There are hundreds of farmers with affected farm buildings. I think they are in fear of losing future grants if they come forward, but we don’t feel that is the case,” he said, adding that any information taken to Europe will be confidential.

“I am asking farmers to let me take a photograph of their buildings as proof that defective blocks were used, as we want to get everyone over the line, not just people who have homes that were affected,” said Jackson.

Jackson said a lot of farmers have kept quiet about crumbling or defective farm buildings because they knew they weren’t going to be compensated.

I have already rebuilt one building because it was too dangerous

Jimmy Mooney, a pig farmer from Co Donegal, said he has spent €25,000 repairing buildings on his pig farm so far.

“On a pig farm, you have lots of different wee sections and quite a large proportion of my piggery is badly affected by mica at the moment.

“Well over half of it at some stage is going to have to be demolished and rebuilt.

“I have already rebuilt one building because it was too dangerous,” Mooney added.

Mooney said that with the way the pig sector is at the moment, he hasn’t even considered rebuilding any more yet.

Farmers looking to come forward can ring Eamonn Jackson confidentially on 086 -444 044.