Almost 60% of farmers experienced stress or anxiety from their farming work over the past five years. However, those with off-farm incomes were significantly less stressed, a survey carried out by Teagasc found.

This research was headed up by post-doctoral researcher at Teagasc Athenry, Mary Brennan, who delved into sources of stress for Irish farmers.

Poor weather and workload were among the most significant stressors for farmers, Brennan told an international farm safety conference in Teagasc Ashtown last Friday.

Three-quarters of dairy farmers who were surveyed said they had experienced stress while 57% of beef, 55% of tillage and 38% of sheep farmers experienced stress.

“Stress from workload was most prevalent among dairy farmers with 66% of farmers working in excess of 45 hours per week,” Brennan said.

Poor weather was a source of stress for over 60% of dairy farmers and almost 50% of cattle and tillage farmers. Just 30% of sheep farmers said that poor weather was a source of stress for them.

Over half of dairy farmers said that their workload caused them stress. Just under 30% of cattle and sheep farmers said workload was an issue in this regard. Financial worries were also high on the stressor scale, according to Brennan.

Around 35% of dairy farmers, 28% of cattle farmers and just under 25% of sheep and tillage farmers had issues with regards to money.

Of the 736 farmers who responded to the survey, 273 of them were dairy farmers, 314 were beef farmers, 101 were sheep farmers and 48 of them were tillage farmers.

“Demands of modern farming can place substantial stress on the farmer and can adversely impact well-being.

“It’s important to understand stressors impacting farmers in order to improve sustainability and well-being,” Brennan said.