FarmersMarket.ie, the Irish agricultural classifieds website and app, has been announced as the sponsor of the AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows.

These shows are taking place in Millstreet, Co Cork, on 18-19 January and in the Equestrian Centre, Co Cavan, on 1-2 February 2023.

FarmersMarket.ie is also a brand partner for the show in Eikon Arena, Balmoral, Co Antrim on 25-26 January.

FarmersMarket.ie is the new classified advertising website and app from the Irish Farmers Journal. From private sellers to corporate dealers, there are a huge variety of machines available to view across the website and app.

It’s not just machine-focused, you can buy and sell everything farming online through the platform. FarmersMarket.ie will have a stand present at all three of the spring farm machinery shows and members of the team will be attending to answer any questions and give demonstrations of the new website and app.