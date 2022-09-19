With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell all things farming online. \ Philip Doyle

The FarmersMarket.ie team will be attending the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, over the next three days.

The team will be on hand to answer any of your questions and help in any way possible.

You can visit the stand, number 261, on the day.

With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell all things farming online and harness the power of the Irish Farmers Journal with its 379,400 weekly readers (Kantar Media’s 2022 TGI Survey) by also placing your ads in the weekly print edition.

There are over 5,000 adverts across the site, whether you’re looking for machinery, livestock, property or recruitment, there is something for everyone on FarmersMarket.ie.

Make sure to tag the FarmersMarket.ie Facebook (@farmersmarket.ie) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/farmersmarketfj) pages if you’re coming to visit us this week in Laois.

Click here to download the FarmersMarket.ie app today for Android and Apple devices.