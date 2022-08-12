With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell all things farming online. \ Philip Doyle

The FarmersMarket.ie team will be attending Tullamore Show this Sunday 14 August.

The team will be on hand to answer any of your questions and help in any way possible.

You can visit the stand, number 95, on the day to avail of our special Tullamore Show offer.

Fuel voucher winner

A big congratulations to the winner of the €500 fuel voucher competition - which was held at the recent Tullamore Farm open day - Padraig Horan from Co Offaly.

With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell all things farming online and harness the power of the Irish Farmers Journal with its 321,400 weekly readers (TGI 2021) by also placing your ads in the weekly print edition.

Make sure to tag the FarmersMarket.ie Facebook (@farmersmarket.ie) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/farmersmarketfj) pages if you’re coming to visit us this Sunday in Tullamore.