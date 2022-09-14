Krone continues to hold the title of the world’s highest horsepower forager, with the wide-body machine sourcing a massive power output of 1,156hp from a 24l Liebherr V12 engine.

Farmhand is set for a big display of a wide range of new products at next week’s Ploughing, with big kit and merchandise set to dominate the stand.

To name a few, the gear will consist of two foragers including the world’s biggest forage harvester, the Krone Big X 1180, the Amazone ZG-TS 10001 trailed fertiliser spreader and an Amazone Cayros plough.

The ZG-TS 10001 has a hopper capacity of up to 10,000l, while offering a working width of up to 54m (up to 128 part-width sections).

Equipped with online calibration, Amazone claims it offers application rates of up to 650kg/min at operational speeds of up to 30km/h. The machine is also fitted with a 28° steering axle. Other features include the in-cab adjustment of the telescopic vein to “headland” position, which adjusts to a shorter, straight-edge vein and the fill management with external fill level indicator lights.

Big X 1180

The 1180 is packed with technology and features. The forager is even capable of measuring the temperature inside the bearings and displaying it on the terminal in the cab.

It is also available with the Krone lift cab, for increased visibility when harvesting tall crops. The machine has the option of installing ‘AgriNIR’ online sensors to supply data on the crop’s moisture and nutrient levels, including dry matter, starch, crude protein, etc.

Farmhand will also be displaying a range of other Amazone and Krone kit, Quicke loaders and attachments and Zuidberg front linkages.

