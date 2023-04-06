The 58ac at Castleview, Drimoleague, Co Cork.

A 53ac farm with a farmyard and fine two-storey farmhouse is on the market near Drimoleague, Co Cork.

The property is Castleview House at Glanaclogha and is being sold by Henry O’Leary Auctioneers by private treaty. The guide price is €800,000.

The 58ac at Castleview, Drimoleague, Co Cork.

The farm has c42ac of permanent pasture and 11ac of forestry. The grass land is described as good quality for the most part.

“It has been well farmed over the years and comes to the market in excellent condition,” auctioneer Henry O’Leary said. The forestry is 26 years old.

The 58ac at Castleview, Drimoleague, Co Cork.

The house was built in the mid-1980s and is approximately 2,000 square feet in area. It is in good condition.

The kitchen/living room.

The farmyard has a three-bay hayshed, with double lean-to, which is in good working condition.

The farm is offered for sale in the entire or in lots. Lot 1 is the house on 6ac. Lot 2 is 9ac and Lot 3 is 38ac.

Any other combination of lots will be considered, auctioneer Henry O’Leary said.