Borussia Dortmund footballer Erling Haaland has hopes of becoming a farmer when he finishes playing soccer. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer was delighted to see yet another celebrity admit a love of the land this week.

Borussia Dortmund footballer Erling Haaland told Sky News that he likes “being on a farm, driving a tractor or feeding cows” to help “clear his head”.

The Norwegian informed reporters that he would like to have a small farm after he retires which he is “quite sure” will have some animals.

Looks like the striker could be swapping his soccer boots for wellies in time.

The question is, will he go into beef or dairy?