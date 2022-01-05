You can now submit nominations for the 2022 National Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards.

The Farming for Nature (FFN) network is calling on people to recognise the good work being done by farmers who are tackling our

biodiversity and climate emergencies.

To reward these farmers and allow them to share their stories, nominations are welcomed from all types of farming systems and land types.

The deadline for the 2022 nominations is 14 February and the online application is available at www.farmingfornature.ie.

The aim is that other farm families will be inspired and the wider public can gain a deeper appreciation of the role that farm families play in nourishing our people and places.

A network of over 200 heritage specialists across Ireland identify potential ambassadors who are then shortlisted based on agreed criteria, all farms are then visited, project manager Brigid Barry said.

“We are hoping to hear about farmers who do great things for nature, who farm in a manner that is agriculturally, economically and socially progressive, and who are willing to share their story with others,” she said.

Background

FFN is a national initiative which highlights the positive role that farmers can play in looking after nature on their land and which shares, through short films, podcasts and farm walks, the invaluable, practical insights gained.

Now in its fifth year, it has grown to an active network of over 60 ambassadors who are inspiring many other farmers across Ireland to take simple measures to support natureon their land.

For more information on how to get a farmer nominated and who is applicable, please go to www.farmingfornature.ie or contact info@farmingfornature.ie.

One of the founders of and volunteer with FFN Brendan Dunford said: “Seeing and hearing these farmers share their love of nature, of their land and livestock, and knowing that they work day in, day out, to make sure nature has a place on their farms, is really inspiring.

“These people are our unsung conservation heroes, the real ‘experts’ in farming fo nature, and we need to hear more and learn more from them.”

Norman Dunne a 2021 farming ambassador, explained the importance of the FFN network.

“Farmers empowering each other with their knowledge of their landscape and their soils and of course their care for nature,” he said.