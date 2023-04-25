Farming for Nature (FFN) ambassadors will demonstrate their sustainable farming practices through a series of farm walks and will discuss how their on-farm actions support biodiversity, climate and contribute to nature.

The walks will provide farmers with ample opportunity to gain inspiration for their own farms and gather ideas on how to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

This year's farm walks cover a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, to name but a few.

A number of walks are set to take place between June and September 2023.

3 June, 2pm, James Ham, Co Westmeath.

14 June, 6:30pm, Seán Condon, Co Limerick.

24 June, 2pm, Aonghus O’Coistealbha, Co Galway.

1 July, 2pm, Gerry Fitzsimons, Co Cavan.

8 July, 11am, Sinead Moran, Co Mayo.

15 July, 2pm, Maurice Deasy, Co Tipperary.

23 July, 11am, Cathal and Bronagh O’Rourke, Co Clare.

5 August, 11am Cathal Mooney, Co Donegal.

12 August, 2pm, Brigid O’Connor, Co Kerry.

19 August, 2pm, Mark Harold Barry, Co Tipperary.

26 August, 2pm, Colm Flynn, Co Kildare.

9 September, 2pm, Thomas&Claire O’Connor, Co Kerry.

18 September, 2pm, David Dennison, Co Waterford.

23 September, 2pm, Kate Egan, Co Westmeath.

30 September, 2pm, Andrew Chilton, Co Roscommon.

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase now from the Farming for Nature website. Interested parties are advised to book early, as spaces are limited.

The walks cost €10 to attend and all money generated will be circulated back into the farming community.

People interested in the farm walks are urged to keep an eye on Farming for Nature social media and website for possible changes to the schedule.

Programme officer Lucy Bowler said: “We are delighted to showcase the wide range of farming systems and land types in Ireland.

"We feel these farm walks are a great way to exchange ideas, experiences and practical tips for farming alongside nature.

"The walks are also a wonderful opportunity to see first-hand from farmers what works and what doesn’t when it comes to supporting nature on farms.”