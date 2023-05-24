A part of Kilkenny’s farming heritage has come up for sale, The Dealer sees.

Kilree Estate was once the home of Michael Gibbons, his wife Ann, and their children.

Gibbons was a leading figure in the National Farmers Association (NFA) – the precursor of the IFA – and was active in the Farmers Rights Campaign of the 1960s.

He was one of the nine NFA members who sat on the steps of the Department of Agriculture in October 1966 after the then minister Charlie Haughey refused to meet with farmer leaders.

Gibbons remained active in farm politics and was chair of Clover Meats when the farmer-owned processor collapsed in 1984. His wife Ann was also active within the NFA/IFA.

Kilree comes with 535ac of cracking ground and includes a fine period house. Although currently on a long-term lease to a dairy farmer, it will be interesting to see if agricultural interests are willing to stump up the €7.75m being sought for the property.

Despite the recent drop in milk prices, any place that can carry more than 500 cows is surely attractive and worth a premium. Realistically, however, this may be a sale for the jet set. And if that’s the case, sure the land could be rewilded.