Queen Elizabeth II with Irish President Mary McAleese during the Royal visit to Ireland in 2011.

Local farming leaders have been among those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown said that she had provided remarkable service to the UK and the Commonwealth.

“We stand with our fellow UK farming unions in honour of her memory and the inspirational legacy she leaves behind,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said that her passion for the countryside, nature and farming was clear throughout her life. “She was truly the embodiment of service and of duty, and a source of inspiration for so many of us,” he added.

For the last 70 years the Queen served as patron of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland. She also twice visited the Balmoral Show, firstly in 1949 and again in 2002.

Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the loss of the Queen.