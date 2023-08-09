Next Sunday, about 60,000 people, accompanied by thousands of animals, will descend on Tullamore for Ireland’s largest single day agricultural show. It’s one of the best days of the year for the farming community. We hope. Weather permitting.

As things stand, the weather forecast suggests that the show will go ahead, but in 2023 we cannot take the weather for granted.

It’s a difficult situation for the organisers, sponsors, commercial exhibitors and trade stands – and for the families who have been grooming and preparing their prized animals for the big day.

With no fewer than 45 FBD national livestock titles up for grabs, this is the mecca for the pedigree world.

Imagine for a second that on the Wednesday before the All-Ireland hurling or football final we were unsure if the match would or could proceed. Or if the women’s World Cup Final in Australia was threatened by the weather. The tension and drama would dominate news bulletins, with anxious players, beleaguered organisers and pensive supporters nervously watching the skies and the forecast.

The Tullamore attendance would go close to filling Croke Park. And it’s about so much more than the silverware on offer. It’s the big day out of the summer for so many, and farmers have seldom needed a big day out more. Particularly farmers from those parts of the country where the local show has been rained off over the last couple of weeks.

No escape

No corner of the country has escaped. We’ve had cancelled shows in Newcastlewest (Limerick), Carnew (Wicklow) and Louisburgh (Mayo), and while Cloone Show went ahead in Leitrim on Monday last, the Aberdeen Angus All-Ireland had to be moved from there to Carrick-on-Shannon due to the rainfall.

Kitchens dominated by debate over how and when to salvage silage or tackle flattened fields of corn can take a much-needed breather from the everyday and have a family day out.

In a way, what we need is a dry week to catch up a little with work, and then a decent shower on Saturday night to allow families park up the machines and take a day away from it all.

If that shower could bypass Tullamore, so much the better.

Wandering around through the shiny machinery and the glistening livestock won’t change the realities of this difficult year, which still has the potential to improve.

An Indian summer would extend the grazing season, allow grain, straw, fruit and vegetables to be gathered up with as little hardship as possible, and give farmers the sensation of the sun on their backs as they go about their daily chores.

And let that Indian summer start on Sunday. See you in Tullamore.