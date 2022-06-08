The Rose of Tralee escorts will head to Tralee this weekend. / Domnick Walsh

The Dealer wishes well the lads heading to Tralee this weekend for the Rose of Tralee escorts’ bootcamp.

I hear that many of the Rose escort class of 2022 are farmers, and many of these are in dairying, with no quotas on participation set for either.

The role of supporting a Rose has appealed to farmers for years and while stepping away from the silage this weekend mightn’t be ideal, I’m sure they’ll scrub up well.

The Rose Festival itself will have a welcome return on 19-23 August, following a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.