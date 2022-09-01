The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that time must be given to see the results of Teagasc research trials that are currently investigating the ways farmers can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional sources of funding also need to be found to implement the measures and technologies that are proven to help the sector meet climate obligations, according to IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien.

O’Brien spoke on the need for such allowances to be granted by policymakers after Teagasc’s 'Farming for a Better Future' event in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, where he said that the size of the crowd in attendance demonstrated farmer interest in reducing emissions.

“The Government must remember that agriculture is on a journey to reduce its carbon footprint,” the environment chair commented.

“Even though there is a large amount of very promising research under way, it will take time to see such research completed and scale up so it can be implemented on farms in a cost-effective manner.

“Farmers must be afforded this time for the positive results of this research to be realised,” he said.

‘Real potential’

O’Brien stated that the trials under way in Johnstown and in other research centres were indicating that there are pathways the sector can use to reduce its impact on climate.

“It’s really interesting to see the research being carried out by Teagasc around technologies that are showing real potential to reduce emissions and make Irish farms even more environmentally sustainable in the future.

“A huge body of work is being undertaken by Teagasc in this area. It’s imperative that Government sets aside adequate funding to continue to support and expand on this research,” he said.