The energy sector has had a tough few weeks in terms of the climate change agenda, The Dealer notes.

Reports that a raft of data centres have side-stepped their proposed exclusion from the electricity grid by connecting directly to the gas network is surely worrying for the sector’s attempts to get emissions under control.

There was further bad news in terms of the CO2 emissions from Moneypoint, which were still north of 2.5m tonnes in 2022. This was five times the level of 2018-19.

If that wasn’t bad enough, we then had this newspaper’s exclusive report last week that Bord na Móna is partially fuelling its power plant in Edenderry with Brazilian woodchip. And using a fleet of trucks to shift the stuff from Foynes port to the Co Offaly facility.

Now, while highlighting the hypocrisy and ridiculousness of Bord na Móna’s importing woodchip, The Dealer was minded to remember farming has a bit of a glass jaw in relation to imports from South America, given its dependence on Brazilian maize and Argentine soya.

Still, recent developments in the energy sector undoubtedly pose serious challenges for the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and its minister, Eamon Ryan, given that electricity generation has to cut its carbon emissions by a whopping 75% this decade.

And though wind energy has the potential to transform Ireland’s power mix, the industry’s current difficulties confirm that change takes time and progress is not always linear.

Space and time are clearly required for the development and commissioning of new technologies to assist in the process of cutting carbon emissions.

Those at the coalface in the climate crisis will argue that time is a luxury that the developed world has already wasted, and that actions which deliver an immediate cut in emissions are now required. However, if such drastic measures are required, then why not limit air travel or curb global oil and gas output and usage?

In an Irish context, should we shut Moneypoint and leave the lights go out?

Such extreme actions have not been contemplated because they won’t wash with the general public.

In contrast, however, the option of slashing livestock numbers and agricultural output to meet climate targets is never fully off the table.

The fact that carbon emissions from dairy processing have held relatively steady since 2017 – despite the milk throughput growing steadily in the intervening five years – seems to go unnoticed.

Farming is not asking for favours, but surely it deserves the same regard and treatment as all other sectors of the economy.