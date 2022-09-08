This two-storey house is on the 26ac holding being sold by REA Stokes & Quirke near Cahir. The house and location, close to New Inn, will generate interest in the holding.

Farmland auctions have returned with a bang and it will be a very busy autumn season. Landowners and all others involved in the land market are now watching closely to see how sales go.

A number of mid-sized properties go under the hammer in the coming days.

REA Stockes & Quirke will auction 26ac with an old house at Chamberlainstow, outside Cahir, Co Tipperary. The area is also known locally as Whitelands Cross.

Key positives about this holding include that it’s convenient to New Inn, at 3km, and Cahir, at 9km. It has frontage on the Cahir to New Inn main road and on a local road. The land is good quality and has been reseeded in recent years.

The holding goes for auction on Wednesday 14 September at Hotel Minella in Clonmel and the guide price is €315,000.

Meanwhile, auctioneer John Stokes is taking final offers on 10.5ac of nice land at Greallagh Beg, Boyle, Co Roscommon. This property has road frontage.

Big Westmeath farm

On Thursday 15 September, Murtagh Bros will auction the big 154ac farm at Ballynacroghy, Co Westmeath. This farm is attracting interest because it is in one block.

The 154.5ac farm at Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, will be sold at auction by Murtagh Bros.

A farm road runs through through the land, giving access. There is a large cattle handling unit with cattle crush and pen, allowing easy loading and unloading of livestock.

The property goes for auction on Thursday 15 September at 3pm in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar, and runs also on the LSL platform. The guide price is €1.4m.

Waterford auction

Also on Thursday 15 September, Co Meath auctioneers Raymond Potterton will offer 57ac at Carrignagover, Lismore, Co Waterford.

The auction will be held at Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan, at 3pm and also online.

This property will be offered in three lots of 19ac, 25.5ac and 12.5ac. The guide prices for these three lots are €9,000/ac, €8,000/ac and €7,000/ac respectively.

Auctioneer Stephen Barry said that the land has been farmed to a high standard and is in very good condition.

Carlow holding

In Carlow, a 24.7ac holding will go under REA Dawson’s hammer on Friday 16 September.

Farmland for sale has been very scarce in the county in the past few years, so there is plenty of interest in the holding.

It’s close to Tullow and Rathvilly and currently in grass. The land has frontage on the River Derreen, so a natural supply of water. The guide price for this land is in the region of €12,000/ac. The auction is in the agent’s sales room.

Wicklow land

Also on Friday 16 September, Quinn Property will auction a 22.1ac holding at Knockraheen, Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Access to this land is by a wide laneway off the public road. The holding was previously used for horticulture. It’s 2km from busy Roundwood village. The guide price is €10,000/ac.