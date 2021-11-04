Auctions continue to take place in what is a busy autumn land market.
REA Stokes & Quirke sold a 25ac farm at Killusty, Fethard, Co Tipperary, for €500,000.
There is a derelict two-bedroomed cottage on the farm. The buyer was a neighbouring dairy farmer and the sale price equalled €20,000/ac.
Murtagh Bros sold 105ac farm at Cornafunshin, Ballinalee, Co Longford, for €570,000.
There is a derelict farmhouse on the property. The guide price was €500,000 to €600,000.
The firm is now conducting negotiations on two Co Westmeath farms, which were withdrawn at auction last week.
The first, 46ac at Grange, near Ballynacargy, was withdrawn at €375,000. This farm is 13km from Mullingar and the land was recently reseeded.
The other farm, 24.5ac with a house at Ballyvade, Bunbrosna, was withdrawn at €482,000. The three-bedroomed bungalow is modern and in good condition.
Connemara auctions
DNG Martin O’Connor Land Sales held two online auctions of holdings in Connemara.
A 55.47ac commonage shareholding at Knockadav, Rosmuck, with a guide price of €45,000 met interest from a number of bidders.
The property was sold for €59,000, which the auctioneers say was a record price for commonage land in Connemara.
The second property was a plot of land of 2.18ac in Cornamona village. This sold in excess of its guide price at €17,000.
Offaly land
GVM sold 7.3ac of land at Clongarret, Clonbullogue, Co Offaly, in an online auction for €25,000. The property is in grass and has dual road frontage.
