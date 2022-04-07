This 52.5ac farm at Parkannesley, Co Wexford, sold for €900,000.

Recent days have seen a large number of farm properties sell at auction.

Murtagh Bros sold the 29ac farm at Piercetown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, for €460,000. The property included a three-bedroom farmhouse.

Quinn Property conducted a number of land auctions. The firm sold a 52.5ac farm at Parkannesley, Ballygarrett, Gorey, Co Wexford, for €900,000. The property included a farmyard and derelict cottage.

The property was offered in lots. Lot 1 - the cottage and yard on 24ac - was bid to €310,000. Lot 2 - 28.595ac - opened at €280,000 and was bid as far as €340,000. Lot 3 - the entire - opened at €700,000 and was eventually knocked down at €900,000 to an online bidder.

Quinn Property also successfully auctioned 36.7ac at Belgrove, Duncormick, Co Wexford. Ten individuals registered to take part in this auction.

Lot 1 was 34ac and it sold for €337,000. There were three bidders for this lot. Lot 2 was 2.7ac and it sold for €16,000. There were also three bidders for this lot.

Restored farmhouse

The firm also sold a restored traditional farmhouse at Kilmuckridge for €350,000. The dwelling, Ruanmore House, at Tinteskin, sat on 0.5ac and came with traditional farm outbuildings.

“There was strong interest in this property since its launch because of its charm and desirable location close to Morriscastle beach,” sales agent Jack Quinn said.

“We were very pleased with the outcome and that client expectations were exceeded.”

On 31 March, Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers sold a 60ac farm at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, for €666,000. The property included a two-storey, four-bedroom farmhouse and a farmyard.