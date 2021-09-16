Connaughton Auctioneers sold 13.3ac with a cottage in need of full renovation at Aghmagree, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon.

Two recent auctions showed the continuing demand for farmland.

REA James Lee sold 27ac outside Clonlara, Co Clare.

The property is at Coolisteague, is in permanent pasture and divided into well-sheltered fields.

There was no residence, yard or entitlements.

Two bidders took part in the auction. The property opened at €100,000 and went up to €150,000 in €10,000 increments.

Following a recess and discussions with the landowner, the same bidders brought the bidding up to €165,000, in increments of €5,000. This was €6,100/ac.

At this stage it was put on the market and, with no further bids offered, the hammer fell at this. According to auctioneer James Lee, the buyer is a business person with farming interests.

“This was a very good price for the land in question,” he said.

Meanwhile, Connaughton Auctioneers sold 13.3ac with a cottage in need of full renovation at Aghmagree, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon.

The property was sold in lots and the average price made was €20,374/ac.

The total bid for the lots was €271,000. This was an online auction.

One buyer bought lots A, B and C. These were the residence on 2.85ac, a parcel of 3.65ac and a parcel of 4.98ac.

The buyer, a local person returning to the area, paid €225,000 for the three lots. The balance of the land, lot D with 1.96ac, was sold for €46,000.