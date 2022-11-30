Farmland is being sought for a 100 million trees project in Ireland.

The 100 million trees project is a new national community-driven initiative which aims to see the planting of 100 million native Irish trees across the island of Ireland throughout the next decade.

This initiative, developed by brothers Richard and David Mulcahy, aims to reverse the environmental damage caused by the reduction of forests worldwide.

Miyawaki method

Between 1,000 and 2,500 native Irish trees will be densely planted at a time across small areas of land using "the Miyawaki method". It's named after Japanese botanist, Professor Akira Miyawaki, who developed the technique in the 1970s.

This method of overplanting trees has been successful in creating over 1,700 forests worldwide, including three established forests in Ireland.

By planting excess trees together, they grow considerably faster, denser, are more biodiverse, and also create a very rapid carbon sink.

It's also an inexpensive approach which requires significantly smaller planting areas and can be carried out on unused or fallow land.

Forest fires

Dense areas of afforestation can also play a role in reducing the impact of forest fires, while at the same time provide areas of biodiversity.

Speaking at the launch last Tuesday 23 November Richard Mulcahy said: "The 100 million trees project will be an empowering initiative for communities across the country – an easy-to-implement project for ordinary people who want to do something impactful and meaningful to mitigate climate change.

Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright argued that the initiative needs the support from local authorities, communities and landowners to help it achieve its goals.

"I am delighted to support the launch of the project at Tintern Abbey, and to confirm that Wexford County Council is working closely with the promoters in identifying three other project locations which will be launched elsewhere in County Wexford early in the new year," he said.

At the launch, the planting of 2,000 native Irish trees and shrubs on lands at Tintern Abbey, Co Wexford took place also.