This is the 46ac at Ballymoyle, Arklow, Co Wicklow, sold by Raymond Gaffney Auctioneers.

Two nice non-residential farms brought to auction in recent days made over €15,000/ac.

In Co Wicklow, auctioneer Raymond Gaffney sold a 46ac farm at Ballymoyle, Arklow, for €730,000.

The property opened at €500,000 and three bidders then competed. After more than 20 bids, the farm was knocked down to a local farmer. The price equals €15,869/ac.

Meath auction

Raymond Potterton Auctioneers achieved €833,000 for a 55ac farm located near Nobber, Co Meath, in an online auction.

The farm was at Spiddal, had road frontage and was in tillage.

The 55ac at Spiddal, Co Meath, sold at auction by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers is good quality.

This property also opened at €500,000 and the price then rose in bids of €25,000, with the farm eventually knocked down for the equivalent of €15,145/ac.

"It was an excellent auction, with five bidders taking part," auctioneer Stephen Barry said. "It reflects the continuing strong demand for good farms."

There is no information on who the successful bidder for this farm was.

In another recent auction Hennessy Auctioneers sold a 48ac farm at Mannin, Pike of Rushall, Co Laois.

Six bidders - most of them local farmers – took part in the bidding. After four rounds, the property was put on the market at €405,000 and knocked down at €450,000 to an auctioneer acting in trust for a client, believed to be a local farmer. The price equates to €9,375/ac.