The property at Long, Cootehill, Co Cavan, was in one easily manged block and was of interest to families looking to relocate.

A holding of 18ac with a derelict farmhouse at Long, Cootehill, Co Cavan, made €240,000 when sold at auction in recent days. The price equals €13,333/ac.

There were six bidders on the day.

Auctioneer Stephan Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers said. “All of them were in the room. A number of bidders had registered to take part online, but bidding in the room dominated the sale.

“Most of the interest in the property was from people from outside the locality.

"That suggests that working from home was a consideration in this sale. The location and the size of the holding will suit well for that purpose.”

The house needs substantial renovation.

Clare farm

A 53ac farm near Broadford in Co Clare sold at auction for €710,000 or €13,396/ac. The farm is in the townlands of Ballymoloney and Ballyquinn and is a 20-minute drive from Limerick city.

The old farmhouse on the property at Broadford, Co Clare, sold at auction by REA Dooley.

The property has an old farmhouse in need of major renovation. It was sold by REA Dooley Group.

Limerick farm

GVM Auctioneers achieved a price of €570,000 for a 47ac property with a house at Portboy, Herbertstown, Co Limerick.

The farm has a yard with an open shed, cattle shed and holding pens. The residence is a bungalow in need of refurbishment. It has oil-fired central heating. The price equals €12,127/ac.