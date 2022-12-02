There are 16 stables on the land at Rathfeigh.

The busy land auction market of 2022 is now starting to wind down.

Two land holdings are coming up for auction in Kildare and Meath, one with stables. The properties are 42ac at Balrinnet, Carbury, Co Kildare, and 23ac at Rathfeigh, Tara, Co Meath, and they are being handled jointly by Coonan Property and REA TE Potterton.

The 42ac at Balrinnet, Carbury, may have sand and gravel deposits as there are quarries nearby.

The Kildare holding is a grazing farm. It is all in one block and laid out in five main fields. It has stock-proof fencing on boundaries and a natural water supply. The agents say it may have sand deposits as it is next to an existing sand and gravel pit.

The guide price is €8,000/ac to €10,000/ac. It goes for an in-person and online LSL auction on Tuesday 6 December at the Property Exchange in Trim.

Rathfeigh property

The property at Rathfeigh is elevated grassland lying in one block. There is a courtyard-style yard on the land with 16 stables.

The land has mature trees and hedging and there is also an unused horse gallop. The property has frontage on to a local road and also right of way access from the car park of a nearby church.

The 31ac at Cullaun, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

A c31ac holding is coming up for auction near Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Cullaun, Knock, is being sold by REA Seamus Browne. The guide price on the property is €240,000.

The land is on the Tipperary-Laois border, about 2.5km from Knock village and 12 km from Roscrea. It is part of folio TY8081.

This is an executor’s sale – the holding is being sold on the instruction of the family of the late Kieran Doheny.

The land lies in two divisions, is fenced and currently in grass. There is a water supply. The holding is described as good-quality grazing land.

The holding will be offered in lots. Lot 1 is c8.87ac, Lot 2 is c22.12ac and Lot 3 is the entire. The online auction takes place on Thursday 8 December at 10am.