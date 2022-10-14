The 28ac at Phepotstown, Kilcock, Co Meath, was sold at auction for €385,000.

REA Thomas Potterton sold a number of holdings at auction in recent days. The firm sold 27.5ac at Philpotstown, Dunderry, Co Meath.

“There was a lot of interest in the holding before the auction,” auctioneer Thomas Potterton said.

“Bidding opened at €100,000 and increased by increments of €5,000 and €10,000, with three bidders taking part. It went on the market at €520,000 and sold at €537,000, equal to €19,500/ac. The buyer was a business person from outside the locality.”

The firm also sold a 7.5ac holding at Redbog, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. The property opened at €70,000 and, again, three bidders took part. It went on the market at €127,000 and was knocked down to a local family – not involved in farming – for €131,000 or €17,460/ac.

Coonan Property sold two farms at auction. One was c28ac at Phepotstown, Kilcock, Co Meath. Bidding for the land at opened at €300,000. It went on the market at €360,000 and was knocked down at €385,000.

The firm also sold c33ac at Mulpheddar, Clonard, Co Meath. Bidding opened at €250,000. The land was put on the market and subsequently sold at €315,000. There were three active bidders in this auction.

Joint auctioneers REA T&J Gavigan and REA Brophy Farrell sold a 207.55ac grassland farm at Tubride, Oldcastle, Co Meath. This was an executor's sale for the late John Byrne. The auction was carried out by Brian Farrell and after 16 bids, it sold for €2.2m. Both REA sales teams were very happy with the price achieved, Brian Farrell said.

Wicklow

Quinn Property sold a c29ac holding with single storey cottage at Barniskey, Ballinvalley, Avoca, Co Wicklow, by online auction. The property was guided in the region of €380,000 to €400,000 for the entire. The property was offered in lots.

After initial rounds of bidding, the entire was declared on the market. A total of 20 further bids were then made. As the hammer was about to fall at €590,000, a bid of €595,000 was made. One final bid of €605,000 secured the property, equating to approximately €21,000/ac.

A few days earlier, Quinn Property sold a 50.6ac residential holding at Barniskey, Ballinvalley, Avoca, Co Wicklow, in an online auction. There were 10 registered bidders for the property, which was offered in lots. In initial rounds of bidding, the entire was bid up to €780,000. However, Lots 1 and 2 were bid up to a combined offer of €1,010,000 and were put on the market.

Lot 1, a bungalow and out-houses on 9.7ac, sold for €295,000 to a Dublin buyer.

Lot 2, consisting of c40.9ac, was bid up to €760,000 by five active bidders. The buyer was a local business person. The total sales price of €1,055,000 equated to approximately €21,000/ac.

Limerick

The auction of 40ac at Ballintona, Co Limerick, saw two bidders go head-to-head in an online auction run by property portal Youbid.ie. The opening bid was set at €130,000 and 95 minutes after the auction began, bidder two secured the land with a final bid of €295,000 or €7,375/ac.