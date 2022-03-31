GVM sold this farm at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, at auction in recent days.

Raymond Potterton Auctioneers has sold 26ac at Glenidan, Collinstown, Co Westmeath, for €250,000.

The sale was by in-person and online auction. This farm was non-residential and has good cattle facilities, 300m of road frontage and a natural water supply.

It also had high-grade fencing on its boundary and internally for paddocks.

In other recent sales, GVM sold a 95ac holding of mixed land at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, at auction for €520,000.

Auctioneer Tom Cross of GVM expressed satisfaction at the price which exceeded the reserve of €500,000. The auction was in-person and online.

Bidding opened at €400,000 and rose in €10,000 increments until the gavel fell. The buyer is a local dairy farmer.

'On fire'

“Despite negative vibes around the Ukrainian situation, land prices are on fire, with most sales exceeding price expectations,” Tom said.

“There are several buyers in the Limerick area seeking good-quality holdings. There is interest also from Kerry and Cork, with many farmers there struggling to find suitable holdings in their own areas.”

Wexford sale

Quinn Property sold an 11.5ac holding at Ferns Upper, Co Wexford, for €191,000, which was €40,000 over the guide price. This was an online auction.

The land was described as having development potential. It has both frontage and access on to two roads, the N11 and the Askamore Road.

Bidding opened at €100,000 and rose quickly to €135,000. It then continued at a more steady pace to €175,000. At this point, a break was called to consult with the vendors.

Bidding resumed and two further bids brought the price to €185,000 and the property was declared on the market. A number of further bids were made the hammer fell at €191,000.

Auctioneer David Quinn expressed his delight with the result. “There is a depth of demand for similar properties, as can be seen by the number of bidders at today’s auction,” he said.

The buyer was a local person with business interests.