There have been a number of successful sales of farmland at public auction.

Quinn Property sold a 124ac residential farm at Knocknaboley, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, for €1.05m, which was €100,000 over the guide price.

123ac at Knocknaboley, Tinahely, Wicklow.

The farm had a traditional two-storey stone-built farmhouse, with adjoining coachhouse and stone outbuildings.

The holding was offered in lots and these reached a total of €880,000 after the first round of bidding.

When offered, the entire then went to €970,000 in the first round. After consultation with the vendor, the holding was put back on the market in the entire and was soon knocked down at €1.05m.

Gorey sale

The same auctioneers also sold a 22ac non-residential holding close to Craanford, Gorey. This holding was laid out in one division, all currently in tillage.

On the day of the auction, there was 12 in attendance and three online bidders. Bidding commenced at €200,000 and moved to €380,000 with three bidders active.

After being declared on the market, two bidders competed and the holding was eventually knocked down, to an online bidder, for €490,000. The price equated to over €22,000/ac.

Laois sale

Matt Dunne Auctioneer sold 23ac located at Killeen, Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Bidding opened at €200,000 and three bidders brought the price to €230,000, at which point it was declared on the market.

Bidding came down to two parties, one a dairy farmer. The holding was knocked down at €287,500 or approximately €12,500/ac.

The buyers were two local individuals bidding together.

Kerry auction

Ger Carmody Auctioneers sold a 55.5ac holding in north Co Kerry for over €1.1m in a recent auction.

The holding, located at Sackville, Ardfert, was described as being suitable for all agricultural enterprises - part was recently set for vegetables. There was also a six-bay slatted unit, eight-unit milking parlour and hayshed with double lean-to.

Bidding opened at €700,000 and three bidders then made a total of 21 further bids. The hammer fell at €1.16m or just over €21,000/ac.