The 80ac at Loughbawn, Oldcastle, had internal roadways giving good access to fields.

Quinn Property sold two farms at auction in recent days, including a 62.7ac farm at Ballyrahan, Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

There was strong interest in advance of the sale, from local farmers and others as far west as Tullow and Gorey to the east, auctioneer David Quinn said.

The property was offered in two lots and the entire. After several rounds of bidding, Lot 3 (the entire) was at €900,000 and Lots 1 and 2 were at a total of €930,000.

As a result, Lot 3 was withdrawn and Lots 1 and 2 were placed on the market at €410,000 and €520,000 respectively.

Local purchaser

There were no further bids on Lot 1, which was sold to a local farmer at a price of €20,000 per acre.

After further bids, Lot 2 was sold to a local diary farmer at €570,000 (€13,500 per acre).

The combined price equates to a total of €980,000 (€15,630 per acre).

Wexford property

The second property was 13ac at Skeeter Park and Bargy Common, Cleariestown, Co Wexford.

There were more than 10 registered bidders for this property, which was guided in the region of €8,000/ac, David said.

Bidding opened at €70,000 and went to €170,000, at which point a break was called to take client instructions.

The property was declared on the market and further offers invited. There were a number of subsequent bids and the holding was knocked down at €200,000, equal to approximately €15,400 per acre.

Meath holdings

REA Thomas Potterton sold a 25ac non-residential holding at Bellewstown, Co Meath.

Bidding opened at €200,000 and the land went on the market at €352,000. After further bidding, it was sold for €377,000 to a businessperson who was bidding by phone.

The same auctioneer also sold an 80ac holding at Loughbawn, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Bidding opened at €550,000 and rose to €760,000, at which point it went on the market.

The holding was knocked down at €805,000 to a bidder present in the room. The buyer has farming and business interests.