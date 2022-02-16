Waterford radio’s Kieran O’Connor has many strings to his bow.
Apart from his pr work, Kieran presents the weekly Farmview on WLR.
As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also the Déise’s answer to Mícheál Ó’Muircheartaigh, providing all radio commentary when on WLR when Waterford teams take the field.
His commentary of Harry Ruddle’s last-gasp goal that delivered a first club All-Ireland to the county has gone viral.
Ballygunner, unlike football winners Kilcoo, may not be very rural, but there’s nothing like winning for the parish.
