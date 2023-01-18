The number of farmyard burglaries happening across the country is “off the Richter scale” according to Jamie Nolan, owner of the calving camera company Agricam.

“A lot of farmers have been looking to install alert cameras when they’re getting calving cameras put in. The amount of stuff being stolen is crazy, it’s off the Richter scale,” he said.

These cameras, which cost approximately €350, send an alert to the farmer’s phone when a human or a vehicle enters the yard.

Footage

Of the alert cameras already fitted in farmers’ yards, Nolan has seen an increase in farmers looking for footage to send to gardaí following a burglaries.

Many of the successful prosecutions of rural crimes reported in the Irish Farmers Journal include critical CCTV, calving camera and dash-came footage either used to prove the case or track the stolen goods.