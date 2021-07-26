The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced the appointment of Michael Farrelly as executive director.

Farrelly is set to commence in the position from Monday 9 August 2021.

The Meath man’s most recent role was operations and sales manager with John Deere dealership Meath Farm Machinery.

Speaking on the appointment, the association explained: “Having worked in the agricultural machinery industry for the last number of years and with a strong commercial and business background, Michael brings with him knowledge and expertise that will help develop the association to meet the evolving needs of its members and the machinery trade in Ireland. The FTMTA is committed to working on behalf of its members and to represent the agricultural farm tractor and machinery trade at the highest level.”

Challenges

Meanwhile, Farrelly himself commented: “I am delighted to be joining the FTMTA and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead. The FTMTA membership ranges from world-leading machinery brands, Ireland's own indigenous machinery manufacturers who are winning on the world stage and other home-grown companies such as dealerships and distributors who are the backbone of the Irish economy.

"The world we live in is changing rapidly. Climate action, advancing technology and the way people work are all challenges and opportunities and I look forward to helping our members navigate their way through these exciting times.”